Fifteen 4-H youth gathered for the Scotts Bluff County Speech Contest on June 1, at the UNL Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff.
The event included four divisions from senior to Clover Kid, with most 4-Her’s competing in at least two contest divisions.
Prepared speech, Senior: Katherine Vance, purple grand; Gretchen Seay, purple reserve.
Prepared speech, Intermediate: Hunter Creech, purple grand; Brooklyn Creech, reserve purple.
Illustrated speech, Senior: Justine Wilkinson, purple grand.
Illustrated speech, Intermediate: Hunter Creech, purple grand; Mariella Myers reserve purple; Junior: Kael Workman, purple grand, Gage Creech, reserve purple.
PSA: Jonah Splichal, purple grand.
Impromptu speech, Senior: Jonah Splichal, purple grand, Katherine Vance, purple reserve.
Impromptu speech, Intermediate: Hunter Creech, purple grand, Brooklynn Creech, purple reserve; Junior: Ally Simons, purple grand, Gage Creech, purple reserve.