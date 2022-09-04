Adventure West Council recognizes VanBoskirks as Distinguished Citizens

The Adventure West Council, Boy Scouts of America recently recognized Dr. Thom and LaRita VanBoskirk with the Tri-Trails District Distinguished Citizen Award and Riley Ibero with the Distinguished Scout Award during the14th annual Tri-Trails Distinguished Citizen Dinner.

The Tri-Trails District Distinguished Citizen and Scout Award is given to individuals who embody the high ideals of Scouting, civic pride, leadership, high integrity, and are dedicated to improving our community and making it a better place.

LaRita spent 29 years volunteering and served 10 years on the Midwest Theater Board She is a past member of the Summit Christian College Board. LaRita is a 22-year cancer survivor, and that fact led her to be a volunteer for Reach to Recovery as well as to become a member of the Festival of Hope Board since its beginning. She also is on the Theatre West Board and WN Art Center Board. She presently also is on the WNCC Foundation Board and serves as a volunteer at The Regional West Hospital Gift Shop. She was recognized as the 2015 Outstanding Woman by the Monument Business and Professional Women’s Club.

Dr. Thom Van Boskirk’s Scouting career began in 1952 when he joined Omaha’s Den 4, Pack 85, as an eight-year-old Cub Scout. He attained the Lion, Wolf, Bear and Webelo ranks before joining Omaha Boy Scout Troops 307, and then later 85. Thom progressed through the ranks of Tenderfoot, 2nd Class, 1st Class, and Life, and was tapped into the Order of the Arrow. He earned his Eagle Scout Award from Explorer Post 85 at the age of 15.

Thom’s community service extends outside of Boy Scouts as well. He practiced family dentistry for 45 years, providing free and reduced care to the disadvantaged, shut-ins, and uninsured. He taught Sunday School, served as a church elder and bible study leader. He was president of his local Kiwanis chapter and lt. governor for Rocky Mountain District of Kiwanis. He is a past United Way Co-Campaign Chairman, past President of the Alumni Board for Hastings College, initiated the Clean Community Foundation in Gering/Scottsbluff, and helped bring the welcoming statue to the Gering Civic Center.

Riley Ibero lives with his parents, Frank and Shannon Ibero along with his older sister Ashlyn in Scottsbluff. Riley’s Scouting journey began in the fall of 2011 when he was recruited by Brian Larson to join Cub Scout Pack 5.

While he has fond memories of the badges that he earned and activities that he participated in. He mentioned, “that the adults who helped him along the way encouraged him through the highs, and pushed through the lows, of his Scouting journey.”

The Tri-Trails Distinguished Citizen and Scout Dinner fundraising event supports the Adventure West Council in providing quality Scouting programs to almost 370 youth in Scottsbluff and our surrounding communities.

“We honor Dr. Thom and LaRita VanBoskirk and Riley Ibero for their commitment to our community. We teach our Scouts to give back to our community, and that is what this year’s honorees have done for a very long time in Scottsbluff,” Kevin Mooney, Tri-Trails District volunteer chair said.

This year’s dinner has achieved its objective, raising just over $53,000, to benefit the Adventure West Council, Boy Scouts of America. Proceeds benefit the Adventure West Council, Boy Scouts of America, formerly the Longs Peak Council, Boy Scouts of America, which merged with the Greater Wyoming Council last year to align its effort in serving youth and strengthen the mission of Scouting.

The Adventure West Council, Boy Scouts of America serves 4,800 young men and women in northern Colorado, Wyoming and western Nebraska.