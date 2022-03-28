 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alliance native Trevor Felker serves aboard USS Dewey

 Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis

EAST CHINA SEA - Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Christian Martinez, left, from New York City, acts as the crew-serve weapons instructor for Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Trevor Felker, from Alliance, Nebraska, while he fires the .50-caliber machine gun during a weapons qualification aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

