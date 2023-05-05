LINCOLN — An Alliance student was among four students presented the State Star Award for excellence in their Proficiency area and Supervised Agricultural Experience at the 95th annual Nebraska FFA State Convention held March 29-31.

FFA members who have outstanding SAE programs may apply to be a State Star in one area: Production, Agribusiness, Placement, or Agriscience at the time of completing the FFA State Degree application, but only up to one year out of high school. Candidates must also meet all qualifications and requirements of the State FFA Degree. Only nationally recognized SAEs, based on the National FFA Proficiency Award list, may be applied toward the Star awards.

Jayda Meyring - Alliance - Star in Placement: The placement SAE may be in production agriculture, agribusiness or directed lab that is not agriscience based. This placement does not have to be a paid position, although the applicant must have enough earnings and investment from their SAE to qualify to receive the FFA State Degree. Only SAE placement information will be considered for Star in Agricultural Placement.