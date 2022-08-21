Alliance student participates in Central Honors Institute

A local student was among 97 students who participated in the Central Honors Institute July 10-14 at Central Community College-Columbus.
The Alliance student participating was Alliance’s Abby LeMunyan, daughter of Jackie and Russell LeMunyan, from St. Agnes Academy.
Participants will be in the seventh or eighth grade this fall and have a high ability in language arts, math and/or science. They were selected on the basis of their academic accomplishments, leadership skills and maturity as well as a recommendation from a teacher or counselor. In addition to attending classes, camp participants had a chance to socialize with peers in the evenings and experience life on a college campus.
Instructors were Katie Claus and AJ Rose, both of Columbus, CHI Creativity language arts track; Josh Darveau and Jared Johnson, both of Columbus, Stream Team biology track; Terri Jelinek of Columbus and Lee Brogie of Wayne, CSI at CHI math track; and Marc Bathke of Dixon and Ed Brogie of Wayne, FLY CHI physics track.