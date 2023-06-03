SEWARD — On Thursday, April 13 and Saturday, April 15, Joel Baker, of Alliance, participated in the national Collegiate Leadership Competition (CLC) via Zoom. The two teams — made up of 12 students total — each competed in three challenges on Thursday and three challenges on Saturday placing first and second in the competition.

"The Collegiate Leadership Competition (CLC) is designed to provide students a 'practice field' to grow and develop as leaders and followers," said Professor of Business Administration Curt Beck. "Just like an athlete or musician will practice to get better, we believe that engagement in leader development is similar."

The CLC was founded in 2015 and conducts a national competition every April. Multiple in-person scrimmages are held by various universities prior to the April Zoom-based competition.

Schools involved in this competition were the United States Air Force Acadamy, Kent State University, University of Toronto-Mississauga, University of Delaware, John Carrol University, University of Southern Maine, and more. There were a total of 25 teams competing in this year's CLC event.

One of Concordia's teams, Concordia Platinum, placed first with a total of 1,066.5 points. Concordia Cobalt, the team including Baker, placed second with a total of 1,022 points.