Isabelle Maag of Bayard attended American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State June 4-10 on the campus of the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.

The Bayard American Legion Auxiliary Unit 200 selected Maag after an application and interview process. Maag studied local, county and state government processes in this nonpartisan political learning experience. Every spring, the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State Program provides approximately 25,000 young women with a hands-on educational opportunity designed to instruct tomorrow’s leaders in the privileges and duties of responsible citizenship.

Delegates receive special instruction in parliamentary procedure and organize themselves into two mythical political parties. They then campaign, hold rallies, debate and ultimately vote to elect city, county and state officials. Once elected to office, delegates are sworn in and perform their prescribed duties. Citizens not elected to office are given appointments and will attend meetings with the offices of their elected or appointed counterparts in actual state, county and city government.

Two outstanding citizens, known as “senators,” are selected at each of the 50 Girls State sessions held across the country to represent their state at American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation held in Washington D.C. in July.

Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary is the world’s largest patriotic women’s service organization. With a membership of nearly 850,000, local Auxiliary units have a strong presence in more than 9,500 communities nationwide. The Auxiliary’s mission to serve veterans their families and their communities is carried out through its hundreds of outreach programs delivered by its members, volunteers and National Headquarters.