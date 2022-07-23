Area student graduates Nebraska Wesleyan University

LINCOLN — Nebraska Wesleyan University conferred degrees to nearly 400 students at its 133rd. commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 7.
J. Robert Duncan, past president of Duncan Aviation, delivered the commencement address. Duncan is an accomplished businessman, art collector and civic leader. Duncan is a past Nebraska Wesleyan Board of Governor and recently received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University.
Sydny Ridgeway, of Gering, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.