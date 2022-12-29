Area students among 400 receiving degrees at UNMC

Diplomas were conferred on nearly 400 University of Nebraska Medical Center students on Friday, Dec. 16 at a ceremony at Baxter Area in Omaha.

Students conferred degrees graduated from the College of Nursing, College of Allied Health Professions, College of Public Health, College of Medicine and Graduate Studies.

Below is a list of area students receiving degrees:

UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING LINCOLN DIVISION, Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Avery Hanks (With High Distinction), Wheatland, Wyoming

UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING OMAHA DIVISION, Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Kai Didier (With Distinction), of Gering

UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING WEST NEBRASKA DIVISION (Scottsbluff), Bachelor of Science In Nursing: Daniel Starke (With Highest Distinction), of Hemingford