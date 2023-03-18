The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts has announced the winners of the 26th annual Nebraska Young Artist Awards.

The awards recognize 11th-grade students from Nebraska for their talents in visual art, dance, music, theatre, and film and emerging media arts.

Fifty-nine students from more than 30 high schools across the state have been selected as award winners and will be invited to a day of activities on campus April 5.

“The faculty always look forward to this event,” said Chris Watson, director of recruitment for the college and coordinator of the awards. “They love meeting enthusiastic young artists, working with them and celebrating their talent.”

Students applied for the recognition and submitted an example of their work. Applications were received from 93 students. Hixson-Lied College faculty chose the winners.

Award winners were also asked to nominate the teacher who provided them with the greatest amount of mentoring and support in the development of their special talents.

Students will receive a certificate and an original piece of artwork commissioned for the event and created by a School of Art, Art History and Design printmaking student.

Following is a list of award winners by hometown, with their high school and specialty area(s):

Chadron: Amanda Kittell, Chadron, visual arts; Meharit Tewahade, Chadron, visual arts.

Sullivan Johnson, Mitchell, film and emerging media arts.