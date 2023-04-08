The University of Wyoming has announced students listed on the 2022 fall semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Panhandle and eastern Wyoming students named to the list were: Bailey Christine Johnson, Alliance; Leah K. Albro and Catherine Anne Applegate, Bayard; Sarah Kesterson and Evy I. Loomis-Goltl, both of Bridgeport; Logan Carlson and Delaney Donn Dean, both of Gering; Cindy D. Mansfield, of Harrison; Zane L. Anthony, of Kimball; Silas Boyd, of LaGrange; Sarah C. McAuliffe, Lewellen: Makenzie B. Vaughn, of Lingle; Morgan S. Bates, Mason A. Brummell, Kylie Jean Carson, Jonathan W. Jolly, Jaycee N. Myrtle, Joseph W. Randolph, Jade B. Reinhardt, Gabriel E. Russell, Kaci Lynn Schmick, Marjie P. Schmitt, Brady E. Wilkes and Bethany Wunibald, all of Torrington; Danielle Elizabeth Clapper, of Veteran.