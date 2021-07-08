Aubrie Lawrence awarded Nebraska Press Association Foundation Scholarship

The Nebraska Press Association Foundation has announced the winners of their 2021 high school and collegiate scholarships. This year, four high school and two collegiate students were selected. In the Panhandle, Aubrie Lawrence, of Alliance, was named a recipient of a $2,000 scholarship.

Lawrence is a sophomore at Chadron State College, majoring in journalism. She is the daughter of Shannon and Heath Lawrence of Alliance.

Under the established Foundation guidelines, scholarship applicants must be residents of Nebraska who will be enrolled, either as incoming freshmen or upper classmen, at a Nebraska-based college or university this fall, with a specific interest or major in community journalism at a weekly, semi-weekly, or daily newspaper.