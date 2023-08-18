Central Banner 4-H Club member Luke Olsen placed fourth in the Prepared Speech – Intermediate Division at the Nebraska Premier Communication Event Contest (formerly the State 4-H Speech Contest) on June 23 in Lincoln.

To participate in this event, Luke had to write, memorize, and present a speech on a topic related to his 4-H experience. Olsen’s speech was entitled “4-H’s Golden Rule” and explained the history of parliamentary procedure, how parliamentary procedure is used at his 4-H club meetings, and why these rules are important for 4-Hers to learn.