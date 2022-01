Banner County Alumni Association has awarded $1,000 scholarships for the second semester of classes to Kathryn Blankenship and Austin Lease.

Blankenship is enrolled at WNCC pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. She is the daughter of Joe Blankenship and a 2021 graduate of Banner County High School.

Lease is enrolled at Chadron State College pursuing a degree in Secondary Education-History. He is the son of Yvonne and Don L. Lease II and is a 2021 graduate of Gering High School.