HARRISBURG – Sandy Wounded Arrow has directed the Banner County School Band and Chorus since 2005. In addition to the regular music classes in the school’s 4-day week program, musicians have open rehearsal and audition time on Optional Enrichment Fridays (OEFs), through which they enjoy small ensemble rehearsal time and opportunities to explore and experience additional instruments under Wounded Arrow’s guidance.

Each year her students audition for a number of honor bands and choirs. This year, BCS musicians earned an impressive number of seats. Sixteen schools throughout the Panhandle participated in the Oregon Trails Honor Band. The clinician was Andrew D. Feyes. BCS students participating in the Oregon Trail Honor Band presented by the Doane University Music Department on Jan. 9 were: Marissa Fankhauser (12), clarinet; Grace Fankhauser (11), alto saxophone; Wyatt Onstott (12, alto saxophone; Travis Onstott (12), trumpet; and Isaac Olsen, trombone.

Nominated for and participating in the 2023 Underclassmen Honor Band, hosted by Kearney High School on Jan. 16 was Isaac Olsen (10), trombone, with wind ensemble, working with clinician Carolyn Barber; and Logan Mason (9) , percussion with symphonic band, working with clinician Andrew Feyes.

The Chadron State College Music Department hosted the 51st High Plains Band and Choir Honor Festival on Feb. 6-7. Students selected for the High Plains Band and Choir Music Festival participated in two days of rehearsals and activities culminating in a concert at the end of the second day. Banner County Schools students selected to participate in this event after rigorous tryouts were: Honor Band: Wyatt Onstott (12), first chair alto saxophone; Isaac Olsen (10), second chair trombone; Travis Onstott (12), trombone 2, each in the honor band; and Keira Bolander (10), alto 2, in the honor choir.