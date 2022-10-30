Banner County woman shares rural public health message at national convention

Kirk Van Pelt, NALBOH National Board Director and Banner County School graduate, said he was excited to share, “It was so great to have someone representing rural Nebraska. Throughout our convention, I had the chance to get to know Marie and her husband Rick. The students and staff of Banner County School are in such good hands with the care and assistance of Marie Parker. Thank you, Marie Parker, for the work you do for the community of Banner County and the Panhandle Public Health District.”