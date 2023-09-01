In April, the members of Bible Baptist Church in Scottsbluff extended a call to David Clement to be the new Assistant Pastor.

Pastor Clement is the son of Senior Pastor Michael Clement. David was born and raised in Scottsbluff and he attended Bible Baptist Church while growing up. As a young person in the church, he served in various church activities including teaching in Vacation Bible School, helping the youth program, and serving on the official board of the church.

Clement has worked at a number of local businesses. He worked for Construction Plus, Anderson and Shaw Construction and at Clement Construction. He is also the owner of Clement Flooring.

He also has other ministry experience. He worked in construction for the Institute in Basic Life Principles. He was the interim pastor at Anchor Baptist Church in Scottsbluff.

Clement’s wife is Monica (Jarvis). They met, courted and married at Bible Baptist church. They have five children, four girls and one boy.