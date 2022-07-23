Bismarck State College honors Spring 2022 graduates

BISMARCK, ND — More than 600 students graduated from Bismarck State College after completing the Spring 2022 semester. The graduates were recognized at the college's 82nd commencement ceremony held on May 13, 2022, at the Bismarck Event Center.
Area graduates include:
— Omar Marxelly, Gordon., graduated with an Associate in Applied Science degree in power generation technology.
— Robert Potts, Sidney, graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in energy management.
The BSC 2022 Commencement speaker was Major General Alan S. Dohrmann, The Adjutant General (TAG) for the North Dakota National Guard.