 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HONORS

Bismarck State College honors Spring 2022 graduates

  • 0

BISMARCK, ND — More than 600 students graduated from Bismarck State College after completing the Spring 2022 semester. The graduates were recognized at the college's 82nd commencement ceremony held on May 13, 2022, at the Bismarck Event Center.

Area graduates include:

—  Omar Marxelly, Gordon., graduated with an Associate in Applied Science degree in power generation technology.

— Robert Potts, Sidney,  graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in energy management.

The BSC 2022 Commencement speaker was Major General Alan S. Dohrmann, The Adjutant General (TAG) for the North Dakota National Guard. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SCC releases Dean’s List

Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released its Dean’s List for the term recently completed on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News