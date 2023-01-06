Bluffs Middle School paraeducator named Paraeducator of the Year

One paraeducator in each of four areas (early childhood, elementary, middle, high/transition) is recognized each year. Paraeducators who demonstrate the highest standard of performance in carrying out their assigned responsibilities are considered for nomination.

Over 60 nominations were submitted this year and Torres was the highest-ranking middle school paraeducator. An excerpt from her nomination stated the following: “Veronica has a solid work ethic and does an amazing job with everything she does, from working with students, documentation, and duties assigned to her, and she is great at communicating with her team of teachers about anything that students may need to be successful.”