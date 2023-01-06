 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HONOR

Bluffs Middle School paraeducator named Paraeducator of the Year

  • 0

Veronica Torres, paraeducator at Bluffs Middle School was awarded Paraeducator of the Year by the Nebraska Department of Education.

One paraeducator in each of four areas (early childhood, elementary, middle, high/transition) is recognized each year. Paraeducators who demonstrate the highest standard of performance in carrying out their assigned responsibilities are considered for nomination.

Over 60 nominations were submitted this year and Torres was the highest-ranking middle school paraeducator. An excerpt from her nomination stated the following: “Veronica has a solid work ethic and does an amazing job with everything she does, from working with students, documentation, and duties assigned to her, and she is great at communicating with her team of teachers about anything that students may need to be successful.”

Torres was formally recognized for this achievement at the December Regular Board of Education Meeting.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News