Box Butte County 4-H awards scholarships

The Box Butte County 4-H Council announces the three recipients of the 2022 4-H 5C’s Scholarships and the one recipient of the 2022 Sharon Davis Memorial Scholarship. The criteria used to select the recipients includes: leadership, academics, personal growth and 4-H career. An emphasis is placed on leadership, involvement and growth within the 4-H program.

The following high school seniors were selected to receive scholarships:

Shelbee Burke, Alliance High School, daughter of Tom and Gail Burke is presented a $1,000 4-H Box Butte County 5C’s Scholarship.

Wade Sanders, Alliance High School, son of Tom and Teresa Sanders is presented a $1,000 4-H Box Butte County 5C’s Scholarship.

Macala Hood, Alliance High School, daughter of Rob and Colleen Hood is presented a $1,000 4-H Box Butte County 5C’s Scholarship.

Rasine Bolek, Alliance High School, daughter of Adam and Kristy Bolek, is presented the $500 4-H Sharon Davis Memorial Scholarship.

In addition to the graduating senior scholarships, the 4-H Council awards two $1,000 scholarships annually to 4-H alumni who are sophomore, junior or senior college students and have shared how their 4-H experience has impacted their life.

Recipients this year are Madison Adam, daughter of Alex and Natalie Adam, who is attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Shelby Carr, daughter of Josh and Kari Carr, who is attending Eastern Wyoming Community College.