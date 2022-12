LINCOLN — Jocelyn Pohl of Bridgeport is among 13 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who will be recognized as Chancellor's Scholars during the undergraduate commencement ceremony Dec. 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Pohl is an agricultural education major in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. Parents are Jeffrey and Michelle Pohl.

Chancellor's Scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at Nebraska and elsewhere.