Bryant enrolls in institute that advocates for education access

CHADRON – Participation in the Momentum Institute of the Student Basic Needs Coalition (SBNC), has been an opportunity to advocate for students who face barriers in their educational careers, according to Olivia Bryant from Anselmo, Nebraska, a Chadron State College senior who is preparing for a career in higher education.

Founded at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in 2019, SBNC is a non-profit, student-focused organization working to create a higher education system accessible to students from all economic and social backgrounds. The organization grew rapidly to include colleges and universities in 15 states and has impacted more than 90,000 students, Bryant said. SBNC’s initial focus on students facing food insecurity has been expanded to include other college issues such as cost, inadequate preparation, mental health, and homelessness.

Bryant learned about the Momentum Institute through a CSC email and applied for membership in June. She interviewed with program leaders in August and attended the first of the Institute’s 10 weekly sessions in September. Among the other nine in the cohort are students from the University of Virginia, Yale, Indiana State, and the University of Washington.

Work as an intern in the CSC Admissions Department developed Bryant’s interest in the barriers limiting access to higher education and participation in the Institute has brought her in contact with issues that affect students she knows.

“Many of their obstacles surround the cost of education, lack of education about the college system, issues at home, or mental health,” she said.

Though she has not personally experienced significant barriers in her educational career, Bryant said her work as student intern and her role as president of the CSC Student Senate create the opportunity to become a champion for those who face barriers in their educational careers.

“Because I have been fortunate in my higher education journey, I think it’s important that I use my circumstances and positions on campus to help other students,” she said.

The Momentum Institute program primarily acts as a resource and guide to advocating for higher education, Bryant said.

“The program focuses on asset mapping, writing policy, campaign planning, testifying, and holding press conferences,” she said.

Bryant will graduate in May with a degree in communications and plans to attend graduate school for communications studies. She hopes to become a college teacher or do research work.

For her intended career path, it is important to know the obstacles and struggles of students who are seeking an education, Bryant said.

“I believe this fellowship opportunity will continue to expand my mindset as I begin teaching and working toward a possible Ph.D.,” she said.

Though she believes higher education should be a right for all, Bryant doesn’t think that means college should be free.

“Still, eliminating education disparities should be at the forefront of all higher education conversations,” she said.