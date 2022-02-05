 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cameron Geary named to Wheaton College Dean's List
WHEATON, Illinois - Wheaton College student, Cameron Geary of Harrisburg was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.

To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Wheaton College is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country. For more information, visit wheaton.edu.

