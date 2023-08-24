GRAND ISLAND — Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the Dean’s honor list for the 2023 spring semester.

The students were enrolled at one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.

Students on the Dean’s Honor List earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.

ALLIANCE: Mario Garza and Payten Gibson.

KIMBALL: Brayden Schildhauer.

MORRILL: Bryce Seier.