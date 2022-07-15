Central Community College announces honors lists

Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the President’s and Dean’s honor lists for the 2022 spring semester.

The students were enrolled at one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.

Students on the President’s Honor List earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while students on the Dean’s Honor List earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.

President’s Honor List

ALLIANCE: Khloe Felker.

BRIDGEPORT: Wyatt Pankowski.

CRESTON: Allison Durkop.

DAVID CITY: William Eller, Alli Hartman and Brett Kobza.

DODGE: Madeline Nielsen.

DONIPHAN: Rosario Terrazas.

MINDEN: Madi Cobb.

MORSE BLUFF: Katelyn Bayer.

NORTH PLATTE: Blake Barner.

OAKLAND: Josie Richards.

OGALLALA: Philip Glazebrook and Nolan Nielsen.

OMAHA: Harrison Ottens and Marissa Smith.

Dean’s Honor List

ALLIANCE: Payten Gibson.

GORDON: Tom Bragg.

MORRILL: Bryce Seier.

SCOTTSBLUFF: Jakob Ratliff.