CHADRON – Two hundred and seventy-five Chadron State College Spring 2023 candidates for undergraduate and graduate degrees were honored during a commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6.
Winter 2022 undergraduate and graduates also will participated in the ceremony.
Panhandle and eastern Wyoming students graduated were:
Bachelor of Arts
Alliance: Madison Stark, Serenity Sterkel; Bayard: Bailee Lake, Angela Patterson; Chadron: Sydney Brown, Madison Cogdill, Emelee Craig, Daniel Dunbar, Zachary Klemp, Katie Lewin, Jacob Stewart; Chappell: Jo Hummermeier, Mackenzie Thomas; Crawford: Blaine Flack; Dalton: Jeremy Carley, Kelcie Van Anne; Gordon: Callie Shultz, Jace Stumpff; Lewellen: Cheyenne Bacon; Minatare: Haily Robbins; Mitchell: Shani Bewley; Oshkosh: Osiel Cano, Osvaldo Cano; Rushville: Micah Stouffer, Zackary Wellnitz; Scottsbluff: Jesse Jaramillo, Jovana Ramirez, Yesenia Ramirez, Donovan Reese, Mason Smith, Phillip Soto; Sidney: Kathryn Brown, Izaak Glanz, Cole Westfall.
People are also reading…
Sterkel and Osvaldo Cano graduated cum laude. Brown, Carley, Stumpff and Osiel Cano, Westfall graduated magna cum laude. Stouffer, Wellnitz and Soto graduated summa cum laude.
Bachelor of Science in Education
Alliance: Hannah Weare,; Bridgeport: Curtis Freeze, Kylee Rahmig; Bushnell: Erika Loy; Chadron: Josie Nelson.
Gordon: Allison Miller, Jared Nelson, Delenn Rodriguez, Anna Thompson; Hay Springs: Ciara Loker; Lodgepole: Taya McMillen; Minatare: Nancie Riesen, Maddison Schlosser; Mitchell: Vanessa Vizcaino; Morrill: Megan Sinks; Oshkosh: Celestina Dean, Staci Holthus, Morgan Smith; Scottsbluff: Olivia Albright, Thomas Madden, Yazmin Marquez; Torrington: Brady Fullmer, Samantha Hill.
Freeze, Rodriguez, Schlosser and Dean graduated cum laude. Rahmig, Josie Nelson and Thompson graduated magna cum laude
Morgan Smith and Marquez graduated summa cum laude.
Master of Arts in Education
Chadron: Alexander Jensen, Catelynn Schroeder; Crawford: David Keim; Gering: Wade Brashear; Morrill: Kerry Mehling; Scottsbluff: Virginia Garrett, Brianne Mize; Guernsey: Helena Swingholm; Lagrange: Robin Boyd.
Master of Business Administration
Gering: Mark Bayne, Rebecca McAllister; Morrill: Bailee Steiner; Scottsbluff: Nathan Loomis, Teresa Rice.
Master of Education
Kimball: Mary Schutz
Master of Science in Organizational Management
Chadron: Regina Dickson; Hemingford: Emily Hansen.