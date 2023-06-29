CHADRON – Chadron State College recognized employees for years of service, Teaching Excellence and retirement at an annual luncheon in the Student Center Ballroom, held on April 13

Awards presented included: NSCS Teaching Excellence, Dr. Mary Keithly, Award Recipient, Dr. Tara Wilson, Award Nominee.

Retirees: Mel Ainslie, Dr. Michael Bogner, Dr. Ron Bolze, Mike Kennedy, Dr. Lisette Leesch, Karen Pope, Dr. Randy Rhine, Dr. Wendy Waugh.

Ainslie became a Chadron State College employee in 1993. He was on the custodial staff caring for the then-new Student Center in the mornings and the Burkhiser Technology Complex in the afternoons. Eventually, he worked solely in the Student Center.

Bolze taught for 10 years in the Rangeland Management department and calls the experience among the most fulfilling aspects of his career. He came to CSC on a one-year contract before becoming a full-time faculty member. His teaching assignments have included a variety of courses related to beef production, animal genetics, physiology and nutrition, and farm and ranch management.

Kennedy was a Journalism Instructor at Chadron State College for 17 years. He is most proud of the achievements, awards, and recognition garnered by The Eagle, CSC’s student newspaper, and its staff members while he was the adviser for the student-led publication. During Kennedy’s tenure, The Eagle earned the Northern Plains Collegiate Media Association’s (NPCMA) Best Overall Newspaper award every year since 2010.

Pope had nearly a 30-year professional career with the Chadron State Foundation. She retired as the Director of Alumni and Development for the Chadron State Foundation in January,

Rhine first came to Chadron in 2005 at the behest of former President Janie Park. He was hired as the Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Services and helped the college reverse its enrollment decline. Rhine remained as the VP for Enrollment Management and Student Services until he was named Interim President in May 2012. Following a national search for the Presidency, he was officially named the college’s President in January 2013.

Waugh was employed at Chadron State College for 30 years before retiring in 2022. Waugh began as a Resident Hall Director in 1992. A year later, she began teaching in the Business Academy. She served as the Business Department Chair from 2017 to 2019 when she became Dean of the School of Business, Math and Science, and Graduate Program. Honors she received include the Teaching Excellence Award in 2009 and being selected as the 2016 Graduate Commencement speaker.

40 Years: Dr. Kim Madsen

30 Years: Melvin Ainslie, Dr. Don King, Dr. Donna Ritzen

20 Years: Dr. Mary Jo Carnot, Dr. Lorie Hunn, Deena Kennell, Dr. Kathleen Kirsch, Dr. Joel Schreuder

15 Years: Daniel Binkard, Dr. Mathew Brust, Dr. Teresa J. Frink, Dr. William Hoffman, Casey Roberts, Karma Schefcik

10 Years: Heather Barry, Jason Blanford, Barb Bohnenkamp, Rebecca Bolze, Dr. Ronald Bolze, Lona Downs, Dr. Jamie Hamaker, Dr. Kurt Kinbacher, Dr. Anthony Perlinski, Joel Smith, Ted Tewahade