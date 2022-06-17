Chadron State names dean of student affairs

CHADRON — Tara Hart has been appointed as Chadron State College’s next Dean of Student Affairs, President Randy Rhine announced recently. Hart replaces current Dean of Student Affairs Jon Hansen, who will retire June 17.

“I’m really pleased we had a proven leader and accomplished advocate for students such as Dr. Hart on our campus,” Rhine said. “I’m confident in her abilities. Her leadership and knowledge of student affairs prepares her well for this position.”

Hart, a Nebraska native, was hired at CSC in April 2021 as the interim director of START. In November, she was named the associate vice president for enrollment management.

“I am excited to serve the students and campus community at Chadron State College as the next Dean of Student Affairs,” she said. “I am elated to join Student Affairs. I look forward to continued collaboration with students, campus departments, and the community of Chadron to support our students in their pursuit of success in and outside of the classroom.”

Hart has extensive experience working with students, academic programs, and operational units. During her more than two-decade career in higher education, she has worked at eight institutions in varying roles and responsibilities. Before joining CSC, she was the vice president for enrollment and student development at Union College. Prior to Union, Hart worked as the director of admissions at Truman State University, taught graduate courses at Arkansas Tech University, served as the Associate Director of Admissions and the director of the student affairs enrollment management Student Support Center at Angelo State University, and the dean of students, assistant dean of students, director of residence life and director for student involvement at Midland University. Hart also worked at Wayne State College and the College of Saint Mary.

Hart said she’ll take a student-centered approach to her new position and is dedicated to helping them achieve their goals.

“I love meeting our students and learning about them – where they are from, what their CSC experience has been, and who has made a positive impact on their lives,” she said. “I believe we all are here to support students and ensure their learning outside the classroom complements what they are learning inside the classroom.”

Hart’s first day as the dean of student affairs will be June 18. A search for the associate vice president of enrollment management position will open soon.