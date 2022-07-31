 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HONOR

Chadron woman graduates from Carolina university

CULLOWHEE, NC —Megan Gazak, of Chadron, graduated from Western Carolina University in Spring 2022.

Gazak was among more than 1,900 students who earned degrees from WCU this semester.

