HONOR Chadron woman graduates from Carolina university Jul 31, 2022 49 min ago CULLOWHEE, NC —Megan Gazak, of Chadron, graduated from Western Carolina University in Spring 2022.Gazak was among more than 1,900 students who earned degrees from WCU this semester.