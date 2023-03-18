LINCOLN – Governor Jim Pillen has appointed Cooper Reichman of Chadron State to serve as a student trustee on the Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State Colleges. They will serve a one-year term (2023-2024 academic year) and represent State College students.

“The Trustees value the insight and student perspective these young leaders bring to the Board, and it is my honor as Chair of the Board of Trustees to welcome the new Student Trustees,” said John Chaney, Chair of the Board of Trustees.

Reichman, a senior at Chadron State College, is majoring in rangeland wildlife management and minoring in community and adventure recreation. He has served as a resident adviser, a student senator, Rotaract Club president, and CAB representative.

When addressing his role as a Student Trustee in his application, Cooper said, “I see no greater honor as a student than to serve in the role of student trustee and promote the advancement of the Chadron State College and its students.”

Cooper is the son of Jennifer Reichman of Chappell.