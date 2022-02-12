Concordia University, Nebraska named 251 students to its honors list for the Fall 2021 semester. Students who earn a 3.90 GPA or higher while completing at least 12 undergraduate credit hours qualify for the honors list. Students of the Wyobraska area to have made the honor list include Joel Baker of Alliance and Samuel Firminhac of Torrington, Wyoming.
Concordia University names Fall 2021 term honors student
