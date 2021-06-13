Concordia University, Nebraska confers degrees to May 2021 graduates

SEWARD — Undergraduate and graduate degrees were conferred to more than 715 students who completed their studies at Concordia University, Nebraska in Seward on May 8.

Every year, each academic department may give two or more awards, depending on the size of the department and the number of students in the program. Each department establishes its own criteria for determining award recipients, but the criteria must, at minimum, consider the student’s grade-point average, level of service to the department and level of service to Concordia.