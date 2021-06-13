 Skip to main content
Concordia University, Nebraska confers degrees to May 2021 graduates
SEWARD — Undergraduate and graduate degrees were conferred to more than 715 students who completed their studies at Concordia University, Nebraska in Seward on May 8.

Panhandle residents earning degrees were:

Victoria Ingram of Kimball, Neb., earned a M.Ed.

Blake Greckel of Scottsbluff, Neb., earned a B.A.

Luke Maas of Scottsbluff, Neb., earned a M.Ed.

Kayla Robles of Scottsbluff, Neb., earned a M.Ed.

Braden Sindt of Scottsbluff, Neb., earned a B.S.

Cody Hofrock of Sidney, Neb., earned a B.S.Ed.

Callie Firminhac of Torrington, Wyo., earned a B.S.Ed. and Lutheran Teacher Diploma

Firminhac was also among graduating seniors honored who achieved outstanding academic accomplishments during their college career at a Commencement Honors Dinner on May 7.

Every year, each academic department may give two or more awards, depending on the size of the department and the number of students in the program. Each department establishes its own criteria for determining award recipients, but the criteria must, at minimum, consider the student’s grade-point average, level of service to the department and level of service to Concordia.

