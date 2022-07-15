Concordia University students recognized for Spring 2022 honors

SEWARD, Neb. — Concordia University recently named 240 students to its honors list for the Spring 2022 semester. Students who earn a 3.90 GPA or higher while also completing at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.
Area students receiving recognition were: Joel Baker of Alliance and Samuel Firminhac of Torrington, Wyoming.
Concordia University, Nebraska, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university located in Seward, Nebraska, which currently serves more than 2,500 students.