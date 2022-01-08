CONSTELLATION DONATES $25,000 TO NEBRASKA FFA

Constellation, a supplier of natural gas for Nebraska Ag and residential and commercial programs, is proud to announce a donation of $25,000 in support of Nebraska FFA Classrooms, Chapters, and Individual FFA student projects around the state.

Gifts were made to five chapters including in Franklin, McCool Junction, Palmer, Hampton, and Sumner-Eddieville-Miller. Students Isabella Klein from Cozad, Caraline Higgins from Crete, Samuel Russell from Southern Valley, Caleb Heck from Gordon-Rushville and Rachel Kuss from Seward were individual grant recipients.

“Support of local Nebraska FFA/AgEd programs and FFA students are vital to maintaining quality programming, classroom and student supervised agricultural experience programs,” said Stacey Agnew, executive director, Nebraska FFA Foundation. “We are grateful for the partnership with Constellation to help support our local chapter and students’ SAE grant program for this school year. Together we can help grow leaders, build communities and strengthen agriculture.”

Since 2012, Constellation has donated $162,263 to Nebraska FFA chapters and students.