Chadron State College has announced the names of 341 students who qualified for the institution's Fall 2022 Dean's List by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.

Students listed were: Drew Applegarth, Michelle Serl, Serenity Sterkel, Chase Boyer, Dylan Sward, Alicia Tyree, Tegan Lambert, Kaitlyn Johnson, Carissa Adamson, Kayla Campos, all of of Alliance; Cole Kramer, Angela Patterson, Megan Cawley, each of Bayard; Olivia Freeze, Curtis Freeze, Natalie Keenan-Vergil, each of Bridgeport; Raeleigh Bridges, Dylan Gieseler, Cole Madsen, Nephertiti Mcmann, Allison Omernik, Madison Sandstrom, Trysha Brierly, Sydney Brown, Dan Dunbar, Ezra Hare, Maddison Christiansen, Sawyer Haag, Cody Kronhofman, Thomas Hughes, Seth Orsborn, Taylor Strotheide, Jonathan Vahrenkamp, Emmanuella Tchona, Florine Black Eyes, Kennedy Trueblood, Tyleigh Strotheide, Zayne Jones, Savanna Sayaloune, Emma Cogdill, all of Chadron; Mayson Fagot, of Chappell; Thomas Watson, of Crawford; Tukker Romey, Jessica Chairez, Kyla Knight, Adam Scanlan, Abigail Madden, Mackenzie Gable, Hallie Cochran, each of Gering; Sierra Garrett, Delenn Rodriguez, Jace Stumpff, Alyssa Charging Thunder, each of Gordon; Joshua Kruse and Ella Draper, both of Gurley; Kailey Klein and Rebecca Watson, both of Harrison; Gabriel Varvel, India Rittgarn, Jocelyn Schiaffo, each of Hay Springs; Danea Hanson of Hemingford and Rashell Neefe of Hemingford; Tiffany LaBeau and Sydney Biesecker, both of Kimball; Reid Spady of Lewellen; Julie Skavdahl, of Marsland; Francisco Barrios, Blake Thyne, Lyndsey Walters, Felina Blanco and Ashtyn Martin, each of Mitchell; Katelyn Ott, Shyanne Blake and Jaiden Steiner, each of Morrill; Osvaldo Cano, Celestina Dean, Staci Holthus, Amanda Nussbaum, each of Oshkosh; Vivian Pease, of Potter; Riley Snyder, of Rushville; Harrison Bice, Caden Keller, Terrance Mokeac, Ethan Strey, Ashley Bair, Jovana Ramirez, Yesenia Ramirez, Donovan Reese, Conner McCracken, Alexa Deam-Nein, Maria Garcia Martinez, Elizabeth Berge, Maceo Ayala, Alexis Funk, all of Scottsbluff; Paige Pritchard, Jaylee Shaw, Seth Studnicka, Kathryn Brown, Cole Westfall, Marissa Borchard, Jersie Misegadis, Lorien DeMasters, each of Sidney; Katrina Christensen, of Guernsey, Wyo.; Christopher Anderson, of Lingle, Wyo.; Ashley Christianson and Riley Shaw, both of Lusk, Wyo.; Gregory Logsdon, Brady Fullmer and Kyla Odermann, each of Torrington; and Kadra Clark of Yoder, Wyo.