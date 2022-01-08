CSC announces President's List

Panhandle students named to the President’s List were: Jeremy Carley of Dalton; Reid Spady of Lewellen; Osiel Cano of Oshkosh; Osvaldo Cano of Oshkosh; Meaghan Adams of Sidney; Drew Applegarth of Alliance; Crystal Garza of Alliance; Katelynn Gomez of Alliance; Aubrie Lawrence of Alliance; Isabella Middleton of Alliance; Madison Stark of Alliance; Wyatt Fiscus of Bayard; Sydney Brown of Chadron; Kayah Bynes of Chadron; Kaylie Elliott of Chadron; Kaitlyn Jensen of Chadron; Beau Jersild of Chadron, Neb; Aarikah Johnson of Chadron; Rebecca Watson of Crawford; Thomas Watson of Crawford; Coleton Bevins of Gering; Jace Demeranville of Gering; Tukker Romey of Gering; Hayley Stein of Gering; Ashley Burrows of Hay Springs; Andrew Avila of Henry; Katlyn Medel of Henry; Micah Stouffer of Rushville; Erin Hayhurst of Scottsbluff; Yazmin Marquez of Scottsbluff; Ian Papenfus of Scottsbluff; Sarah Salomon of Scottsbluff; Phillip Soto of Scottsbluff; Kadra Clark of Yoder, Wyo.; Morgan Smith of Oshkosh; Vivian Pease of Potter, ; Rebekah Carlson of Sidney; Regan Lambert of Alliance; Kayla Campos of Alliance; Rachael Blue of Bridgeport; Josie Nelson of Chadron; Sawyer Haag of Chadron; Bailey Rominger of Chadron; Michael Anderson of Chadron; Levi O'Dell of Chadron; Bailey Steinke of Chadron,; Kaylie Mason of Chadron; David Johnson of Chadron; Ezra Hare of Chadron; Emma Cogdill of Chadron; Katelyn Diehl of Chadron; Ella O'Brien of Chadron; Porter Robbins of Gering; Brendan Brehmer of Gordon; Madison Miller of Minatare; Hadley Markowski of Mitchell, ; Rylan Aguallo of Mitchell; Jake Chasek of Mitchell; Kaylee Wach of Scottsbluff; Donovan Reese of Scottsbluff; James Bruner of Scottsbluff; Kristen Boalch of Torrington, Wyo.; Teresa Bloodgood of Torrington, Wyo.; Eric Pollack of Alliance; Rachel Schoeneman of Alliance; Shania Bozzetto of Bayard; Jakob Huck of Bayard; Sarah Reish of Bayard; Rayleigh Farrenkopf of Bridgeport; Ricki Hickstein of Chadron; Drew Jersild of Chadron; Aubree Noble of Chadron; Katarina Rischling of Chadron; Kylee Skinner of Chadron, Neb.; Janessa Carley of Dalton, Neb. ; Jaden Mohr of Dix, Neb.; Kaylee Bohnsack of Gering; Melissa Moreno of Gering; Sarah Wagoner of Gering; Brandon Wallace of Gering; Robert Deaver of Hay Springs; Ethan Skinner of Hemingford; Megan Dormann of Lisco; Kaden Vowers of Lodgepole; Gilberto Rodriguez of Minatare; Jori Peters of Mitchell; Madilyn Barraza of Scottsbluff; Kaitlyn Hayhurst of Scottsbluff; and Rudi Salazar of Scottsbluff.