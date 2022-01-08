CSC announces President's List

Chadron State College has announced the names of 324 students on the President's List with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must have completed 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
Panhandle students named to the President’s List were: Jeremy Carley of Dalton; Reid Spady of Lewellen; Osiel Cano of Oshkosh; Osvaldo Cano of Oshkosh; Meaghan Adams of Sidney; Drew Applegarth of Alliance; Crystal Garza of Alliance; Katelynn Gomez of Alliance; Aubrie Lawrence of Alliance; Isabella Middleton of Alliance; Madison Stark of Alliance; Wyatt Fiscus of Bayard; Sydney Brown of Chadron; Kayah Bynes of Chadron; Kaylie Elliott of Chadron; Kaitlyn Jensen of Chadron; Beau Jersild of Chadron, Neb; Aarikah Johnson of Chadron; Rebecca Watson of Crawford; Thomas Watson of Crawford; Coleton Bevins of Gering; Jace Demeranville of Gering; Tukker Romey of Gering; Hayley Stein of Gering; Ashley Burrows of Hay Springs; Andrew Avila of Henry; Katlyn Medel of Henry; Micah Stouffer of Rushville; Erin Hayhurst of Scottsbluff; Yazmin Marquez of Scottsbluff; Ian Papenfus of Scottsbluff; Sarah Salomon of Scottsbluff; Phillip Soto of Scottsbluff; Kadra Clark of Yoder, Wyo.; Morgan Smith of Oshkosh; Vivian Pease of Potter, ; Rebekah Carlson of Sidney; Regan Lambert of Alliance; Kayla Campos of Alliance; Rachael Blue of Bridgeport; Josie Nelson of Chadron; Sawyer Haag of Chadron; Bailey Rominger of Chadron; Michael Anderson of Chadron; Levi O'Dell of Chadron; Bailey Steinke of Chadron,; Kaylie Mason of Chadron; David Johnson of Chadron; Ezra Hare of Chadron; Emma Cogdill of Chadron; Katelyn Diehl of Chadron; Ella O'Brien of Chadron; Porter Robbins of Gering; Brendan Brehmer of Gordon; Madison Miller of Minatare; Hadley Markowski of Mitchell, ; Rylan Aguallo of Mitchell; Jake Chasek of Mitchell; Kaylee Wach of Scottsbluff; Donovan Reese of Scottsbluff; James Bruner of Scottsbluff; Kristen Boalch of Torrington, Wyo.; Teresa Bloodgood of Torrington, Wyo.; Eric Pollack of Alliance; Rachel Schoeneman of Alliance; Shania Bozzetto of Bayard; Jakob Huck of Bayard; Sarah Reish of Bayard; Rayleigh Farrenkopf of Bridgeport; Ricki Hickstein of Chadron; Drew Jersild of Chadron; Aubree Noble of Chadron; Katarina Rischling of Chadron; Kylee Skinner of Chadron, Neb.; Janessa Carley of Dalton, Neb. ; Jaden Mohr of Dix, Neb.; Kaylee Bohnsack of Gering; Melissa Moreno of Gering; Sarah Wagoner of Gering; Brandon Wallace of Gering; Robert Deaver of Hay Springs; Ethan Skinner of Hemingford; Megan Dormann of Lisco; Kaden Vowers of Lodgepole; Gilberto Rodriguez of Minatare; Jori Peters of Mitchell; Madilyn Barraza of Scottsbluff; Kaitlyn Hayhurst of Scottsbluff; and Rudi Salazar of Scottsbluff.