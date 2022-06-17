CSC Health Professions students recognized

Chadron State College honored 23 Health Professions students advancing to professional schools during a banquet April 28. Megan Schuckman of Chadron was the speaker for the event. She encouraged the students by telling them they would be better prepared at CSC than at any other school.

Director of the Health Professions Program Kristal Kuhnel said the banquet is a bittersweet ending to the academic year.

“While everyone associated with the Health Professions Program is delighted to see students successfully get accepted to and move on to professional school, we hate for them to leave because we will miss seeing them around the campus,” Kuhnel said.

The following Panhandle students will be attending professional schools: Nursing: Kaitlyn Jensen of Chadron, UNMC West; Sarah Salomon of Scottsbluff, UNMC West Pharmacy.