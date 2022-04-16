CSC student earns fellowship to Case Western Reserve

CHADRON – Chadron State College student Isioma Akwanamnye has earned a full fellowship to the Biomedical Science Training Program at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland. She will be studying cancer biology in the umbrella Ph.D. program.

Akwanamnye, a senior from Lagos, Nigeria, who is majoring in human biology and minoring in creative writing, is excited about the fellowship.

“I'm most excited about the opportunity to learn from some of the best specialists in cancer research. Moving to a new city is so scary for me, but the chance to make new connections while training and pursuing my dream of being a scientist helps me get over my fear and motivates me to embrace the change,” she said

Akwanamnye said her CSC professors have prepared her well for this opportunity.

“I always knew I wanted to go into research, but my time at CSC has helped me narrow down my research interests and my advisers have also worked with me in tailoring my classes toward my career goals,” Akwanamnye said. “CSC has given me the opportunity to realize my dreams of becoming a scientist by providing me with scholarships and a support system. I also took up a creative writing minor which has helped me immensely in working on my writing skills, a major component of publishing your findings in scientific journals or presenting at conferences.”

She said CSC has not only prepared her for an academic career, but other aspects of life, as well.

“I have grown academically as a student, professionally as a leader, and just generally as an all-around individual. I came to CSC to get an education but am leaving with much more. I’m leaving with a clearer vision of who I am and a passion to keep serving others, either through my research or my contribution to society,” she said.

Akwanamnye’s ultimate career goal is to have a cancer biology research lab in Nigeria and eventually train the next generation of scientists there in undergraduate research-focused labs.

In addition to coursework, Akwanamnye was the 2021-22 Student Senate president. She is also involved with the International Club, Cardinal Key, Tri Beta Biology Honor Society, and The Big Event.

Throughout Akwanamnye’s involvement in Student Senate, she has worked closely with Student Activities Coordinator Kimberly Hernandez.

“I have been fortunate to watch Isioma grow throughout her time here. She has thrived in any activity and initiative she has been a part of or spearheaded, and CSC has greatly benefited from her efforts,” Hernandez said.

Associate Vice President for Human Resources Anne DeMersseman has enjoyed watching Akwanamnye grow into a leader on campus.

“I was amazed at her level of integrity and commitment to inclusion. Two words that come immediately to mind are courage and accountability. She has never shied away from a dilemma or a challenge. Her authenticity and her willingness to be both curious and open about the perspectives of others is refreshing. She sees the potential in human diversity,” DeMersseman said.

One of Akwanamnye’s science professors, Mathew Brust, said she is self-aware and dedicated.

“She has the confidence to take on very difficult challenges, yet has the humility to know what she can handle. She is a natural leader with the maturity and wisdom to adapt to a variety of situations. I would say, without a doubt, Isi is truly an exceptional student, and one of a caliber rarely seen. I am confident that Isi will excel wherever her career takes her and that she will have a positive influence on countless people she interacts with, much as she has at CSC,” Brust said.