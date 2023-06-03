CHADRON – Chadron State College Students majoring in Health Professions were recognized at an annual banquet April 13 at Country Kitchen. CSC graduate and Physician’s Assistant Ian Ahrens spoke at the event. He shared his experiences from professional school which included trying to keep up with courses during the pandemic and transferring when the out-of-state school he was attending voluntarily withdrew from being accredited.

The students, their hometowns, and the professional schools they plan to attend are listed below.

Chiropractic Medicine: Elise Aguilar of McCook, will attend Palmer College.

Dentistry: Jordan Wear of Crossville, Tenn., will attend Lincoln Memorial University Medicine Lydia Connell of Arnold, will attend University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC). Sage Konicek of Ord, will attend UNMC. Ian Papenfus of Scottsbluff, will attend UNMC; Micaiah Vrbka of Brainard, Neb., will attend UNMC

Nursing: Aretta Brennemann of Curtis, will attend UNMC West. Samantha Comes of Camp Crook, S.D., will attend South Dakota State University (SDSU). Jadyn Hamann of Spearfish, S.D., will attend SDSU. Aleyah Hunzeker of York, will attend UNMC West. Kaitlyn Johnson of Alliance, will attend UNMC West. Regan Lambert of Upton, Wyo., will attend UNMC West. Emily Merritt of Gering, will attend UNMC West. Emma Stewart of Columbus, Neb., will attend Union College. Morgan Theis of Superior, will attend UNMC Kearney

Pharmacy: Aubrey Bando of Nebraska City, will attend UNMC. Johanna Sughroue of Indianola, will attend UNMC. Margaret Wilson of Petal, Miss., will attend Harding University.

Physical Therapy: MacKenzie Kovar of Ainsworth, will attend UNMC Kearney. Logan Moravec of Scottsbluff, will attend UNMC Omaha. Jordan Orr of Ogallala, will attend Midwestern University.

Physician Assistant: Brooke Becker of Hastings, will attend UNMC Kearney. Brooke Benson of O’Neill, will attend UNMC Kearney. Jadelyn Beyer of North Platte, will attend Union College. Aubrey Schultis of Tryon, will attend UNMC Kearney. Abigail Tidball of Edgemont, S.D., will attend UNMC Kearney

Radiography: Nilsa Banks of Lancaster, Texas, Regional West School of Radiologic Technology. Timothy Birky of Hastings, will attend Regional West School of Radiologic Technology. Tessa Hilker of McCook, will attend UNMC North Platte. Kennedy Trueblood of Chadron will attend UNMC North Platte.

Veterinary Medicine: Beau Jersild of Chadron will attend Colorado State University.