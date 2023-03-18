CHADRON—Chadron State College student Allison Acosta of Tucson, Arizona, and Cole Martinez of David City, Nebraska, both won two awards from the Black Hills chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF) on Feb. 17 in Rapid City, South Dakota. Martinez won two silver awards for his Museum of Geology identity system and his typography design for a self-identity logo. Acosta won a silver and a Judges’ Choice award for her “Song of Achilles Alternate Cover” book cover design.

Acosta said she was motivated to make an alternate cover for the book “Song of Achilles” because of the art history survey courses she took, where she learned more about the Greek arts. The book cover design was inspired by Greek red-figure pottery and vases that told stories of heroes. Acosta is majoring in Art with an emphasis in Graphic Design.

Martinez’s award for typography design was a personal logo he created for his creative brand. His second entry was a Museum of Geology identity system which he said was designed to be used on campus. He said he feels honored to have received the awards especially since he is not a graphic design major. Martinez is a senior majoring in Education but has taken a Graphic Design course and plans to use his design skills in the future to freelance.

Art Professor Mary Donahue said the Black Hills chapter of AAF, which is the closest one to Chadron, has reached out over the past several years inviting CSC students to its events. She said attending the Black Hills AAF Awards Gala is a great opportunity for CSC students to see other student work from Black Hills State University and from Black Hills area professionals.

“The best thing is that events like this help our CSC students see their own potential and imagine a future as a professional,” Donahue said.