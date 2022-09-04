Debi Berndt is selected as new Boy Scouts executive

The Adventure West Council, Boy Scouts of America has selected Debi Berndt as the new district executive serving the Panhandle communities.

Berndt will be responsible for delivering the Scouting program to over 755 youth in the Tri-Trails district serving the counties of Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scottsbluff, Sheridan, Goshen and Sioux. She is also responsible for program development, fundraising, membership outreach, community relations, and volunteer leader development.

Berndt spent most of her life here in the Panhandle with extensive travel throughout the U.S. and overseas. She is the mother of two happy and successful boys that live in the area as well.

“The Boy Scouts of America provides a program for young people that builds character, trains them in the responsibilities of participating citizenship, and develops personal fitness,” Berndt said in a press release.

The Adventure West Council, Boy Scouts of America serves over 4,800 youth in northern Colorado, Wyoming, and western Nebraska. The program is delivered by approximately 1,900 dedicated registered adult volunteers