Deines Irrigation Recognized by Reinke Manufacturing

DESHLER – Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology, has recognized Deines Irrigation as one of the highest selling dealers in their territory.
Both dealership locations, in Gering and Torrington, earned Diamond Pride awards for their performance in the last year.
“We are proud to honor the team at Deines with these awards,” said Chris Roth, Reinkepresident. “Through the years, they’ve dedicated themselves to supporting the growers in their area. We appreciate those efforts as Reinke continues to develop and implement irrigation equipment and technology designed to increase agriculture production.”
Reinke dealerships from across the United States and Canada come together annually for the company’s sales convention to recognize select Reinke dealers for their hard work and commitment to serve growers. The Reinke Pride awards are determined as part of an incentive program that distinguishes superior achievement levels according to an evaluation based on a dealership’s exterior and interior housekeeping and maintenance, indoor and outdoor displays, safety, retail environment, merchandising, professionalism, promotions, event participation and market share.