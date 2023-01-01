Detwilers receive Distinguished Service Award

CHADRON – Tom Detwiler and his wife, Lee, received the Chadron State College’s prestigious Distinguished Service Award Thursday, Dec. 8, at the college’s annual holiday dinner.

The Detwiler’s Distinguished Service Award is the first presented since 2017. The Distinguished Service Award honors recipients who have demonstrated exceptional service to Chadron State College through their volunteer or leadership efforts.

Detwiler was an integral part of the teacher preparation program at Chadron State College for 29 years, the last 21 as director of student teaching. He also was the chair of the education and psychology division for six years and chair of the education department for two years.

Detwiler traveled more than 300,000 miles while placing and supervising an estimated 2,500 student teachers. He was instrumental in developing in a program that was cited by the Association of Teacher Educators during a convention in Dallas in 1981 as one of three Distinguished Programs in Teacher Education in the nation.

His involvement with the college did not end with retirement. Although he retired from Chadron State in 1994, he continued to supervise student teachers for a few years following retirement. Additionally, Detwiler and Lee have been instrumental in leading the Golden Eagles during their retirement years. The group is comprised of retired faculty and staff of the college. Detwiler welcomes the newest retirees to the Golden Eagles at the annual campus retirement event and the couple arranges monthly meetings and speakers for the group.

In the award nomination, retired Emeritus Dean Margaret Crouse said the Detwilers’ efforts with the Golden Eagles fosters and strengthens the relationship between the college and its retirees.

The Detwilers are avid supporters of CSC with active attendance at fine arts, athletic, International Club events, and college recognition programs.

Lee Detwiler, a retired real estate broker, earned a degree at Chadron State and has been active in the Faculty Women’s group.

According to the nomination for the award, the couple’s lifelong partnership and leadership has benefited the community as well as the college. They have served in various positions in their church, organized volunteers for the American Cancer Society, and were also recognized by the Knights of Ak-sar-ben with a Century Farm Award.