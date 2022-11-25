Diers named Chadron State College director of human resources

CHADRON – Amee Diers, who has been the Interim Director of Human Resources since August, will be the new Director of Human Resources Vice President for Administration and Finance Kari Gaswick said in an announcement last month.

“Amee has demonstrated excellent leadership as the Interim Director and I am confident she will continue that trait and more while she leads the Human Resources department,” Gaswick said. “Amee’s institutional knowledge, as well as her familiarity with the Nebraska State College System, are valuable assets that the employees and students of Chadron State College will benefit from.”

Diers has worked at Chadron State College since 2014. She was originally hired as Project Coordinator in the Administration and Finance department before transitioning to HR. She became the Assistant Director for Human Resources in 2015. As the Assistant Director, Diers oversaw payroll functions and processed monthly payroll for all full time and part time employees, as well as provided content information for employees from the negotiated agreements.

Diers, who has both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Chadron State College, previously worked in the private sector as a paralegal and human resources manager.

Diers said she’s eager to assist the college’s employees and those seeking employment.

“As a leader and a professional in Human Resources, I want to cultivate a culture of continuous improvement and learning that is balanced with an authentic concern for the individual employee,” Diers said. “CSC has been a wonderful place to work and I intend to do all I can to ensure others have that same type of experience.”

Two new hires join Diers in the Human Resources department. They are Danielle Rasmussen, the HR Coordinator, and Damien Zuniga, Office Assistant II.