Dome Rock Chapter #215, Scottsbluff, is proud to award two $500 Scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Dome Rock presented scholarship certificates to: Hannah Walker and Kaden Bohnsack.
Walker plans to attend WNCC to obtain a nursing degree. Bohnsack plans to attend Chadron State College for an agriculture degree and will be playing football.
Dome Rock Chapter #215 is providing scholarships in cooperation with the Grand Chapter of Nebraska, Order of the Eastern Star. The generosity of the members of the Eastern Star in Nebraska have made it possible for the members in Nebraska to provide funds for scholarships to high school seniors across the state.