TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College held the 74th annual commencement for candidates on May 12 in the Fine Arts Auditorium. There were 171 graduates.
The area graduates from the Fall 2022, Spring 2023 and Summer 2023 semesters are as follows:
Torrington: Sofia Acevedo-Trejo, Joel Alworth, Joel Anderson, Samuel Birdsall, Alejandro Chavarria, Melissa Church, Tylinn Cooper, Daniel Deines, Jr., Braxton Erker, Chelsea Fabela, Layne Floyd, Rebecca Foos, Jadyn Hall, Sydney Harris, Emily Hatch, Cooper Hill, Hunter Howe, Daniel James, Colton Jensen, Megan Johner, Emma Johnson, Tyler Juma, Jenna Kaufman, Cole King, Darcy Latham, John Lessard, Thomas Leverette, Dominic Marlin, Megan Martinez, Gavin Mowery, Beau Murphy, Rodney Musser, Stacy Norton, Brisen Palmer, Cody Pierce, Delaney Powell, Kaylie Rafferty, Durward Randall, Crystal Ringle, Reece Robertson, Karen Schardt, Emma Short, Norine Smith, Troy Snow, Patrick Spomer, Megan Touros, Whitney Vargas Alaniz, Alexandria Wells, Luke Wilhoit, Brady Wilkes
Guernsey: Jasmine Castellaw, Echo Myers, Brendon Roth
Lusk: Emily Jones, Hannah Kerkes, Abigail Mushitz
Lyman: McKinzie Rasmussen, Rhyan Thomas
Wheatland: Joseph Clamp, Makenzie Johnson, Samantha Kernan, Breanna Miller, Luis Morales, Curtis Nickle, Chloe Palmer, Kayla Sowers
Alliance: Hayden Blumanthal, Jakob Callan, Shelby Carr, Philip Halstead
Bayard: Lorren Henkel
Chadron: Kade Moore
Gering: Nicole Brown, Cailin Demeranville
Kimball: McKynna Deeds, Libbie Schaefer
Mitchell: Justin Chasek
Morrill: Elizabeth Douville
Scottsbluff: William Howell, Jackson Margheim, Lindsey Steyer, Parker Yost
Sidney: Raina Hartwig