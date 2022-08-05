Eastern Wyoming College announces President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls

Eastern Wyoming College announces the honor rolls for the Spring 2022 semester. There were 126 students receiving recognition for achieving high scholastic grades.
The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students that are full time (12 or more credit hours) and achieve a 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must also be full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5, but less than 4.0.
Panhandle and eastern Wyoming students are listed.
President’s Honor Roll
Torrington: Morgan Bates, Gage Correa, Daniel Mackey, Alyssa Matthews, Daniel Murphy, Jaycee Myrtle, Bailey Powell, Payten Sorensen, Brody Staman; LaGrange: Troy Snow; Lingle: Callie Fritzler; Lyman: McKinzie Rasmussen; Lusk: Hannah Kerkes; Wheatland: Rylie Heggie, Kami Henthorn, Heidi Kennedy, Curtis Nickle, Lawnett Stevenson; Yoder: John Lessard; Alliance: Brionna Schafer; Bayard: Lorren Henkel; Chadron: Alexys Fernandez; Gering: McKeigh Blanco; Mitchell: Jonathan Pieper; Scottsbluff: Allis Barraza.
Dean’s Honor Roll
Torrington: Jordan Barth, Tyler Juma, Jenna Kaufman, Kyla Odermann, Karissa Rayhill, Myah Regier, Meranda Richards, Rave Rising, Emma Short, Eleanna Verbeek; Ft. Laramie: Karen Schardt; Guernsey: Jasmine Castellaw, Allison Lockman; Lingle: Kaylie Rafferty, Ashley Riley; Wheatland: Joseph Clamp, Seth Dewitt, Colton Jensen, Patrick Kernan, Breanna Miller; Yoder: Timothy Love; Alliance: Shelby Carr, Philip Halstead, Evan Schoeneman; Gering: Cailin Demeranville, Kyle Marsh, Alexia Ramirez; Hemingford, NE: Hayden Blumanthal; Minatare: Jaqueline Sanchez; Mitchell: Alexis Aragon, Justin Chasek, Tristyn McKiney; Morrill: Jackson Margheim; Scottsbluff: Lindsey Steyer.