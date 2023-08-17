TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College announces the honor rolls for the Spring 2023 semester. There were 128 students receiving recognition for achieving high scholastic grades.

President’s Honor Roll

The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students that are full time (12 or more credit hours) and achieve a 4.0 grade point average.

Torrington: Beau Bivens, Reece Cook, Tylinn Cooper, Braxton Erker, Jenny Garcia, Kaylee Hughes, Carly Keller, Alexia Mahaffy, Megan Martinez, Katrina Moss, Jayce Munoz, Ricki Munoz, Beau Murphy, Daniel Murphy, Karissa Rayhill, Reece Robertson, Aidyn Saucedo, Emma Short, Bobbi Steinfeldt, Tyler Tinney; Ft. Laramie: Hunter Blaylock; Lusk: Fionna Kerkes, Hannah Kerkes; Wheatland: Roberta Cordingly, Curtis Nickle; Yoder, WY: John Lessard; Chadron: Trace White; Mitchell: Justin Chasek.

Dean’s Honor Roll

To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must also be full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5, but less than 4.0.

Torrington: Sierra Allen, Jordan Barth, Madelyn Burks, McKynna Deeds, Alma Delacruz, Sydney Eaton, Alexis Flanagan, Madison Heilbrun, Cooper Hill, Hunter Howe, Emma Johnson, Tyler Juma, Gavin Mowery, Cody Pierce, Miya Schmechel, McKenzie Schwartzkopf, Alexandria Wells, Avery West, Jazmyne West, Connor Willard, Liberty Zavorka; LaGrange: Troy Snow; Lingle: Colton Jensen; Lyman: McKinzie Rasmussen; Wheatland: Rebecca Christiansen, McKenzie Ferguson, Elle Mai Harms; Alliance: Cord McBride, Jakob Callan, Shelby Carr; Bridgeport: Abby Joles; Gering: Cailin Demeranville, Kyle Marsh, Alexia Ramirez, Jaelyn Wilson; Hemingford: Hayden Blumanthal, Destiny Hanson, Alysen Turek; Mitchell: Wendy Stookey; Morrill: William Howell, Libbie Schaefer; Scottsbluff: Shae Blanke.