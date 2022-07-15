Eastern Wyoming College announces the President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls

TORRINGTON – Eastern Wyoming College announces the honor rolls for the Spring 2022 semester. There were 126 students receiving recognition for achieving high scholastic grades.
The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students that are full time (12 or more credit hours) and achieve a 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must also be full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5, but less than 4.0.
Panhandle and Eastern Wyoming students named to the rolls are listed below.
President’s Honor Roll
Torrington: Morgan Bates, Gage Correa, Daniel Mackey, Alyssa Matthews, Daniel Murphy, Jaycee Myrtle, Bailey Powell, Payten Sorensen, Brody Stama
LaGrange: Troy Snow
Lingle: Callie Fritzler,
Lyman: McKinzie Rasmussen
Lusk: Hannah Kerkes
Wheatland: Rylie Heggie, Kami Henthorn, Heidi Kennedy, Curtis Nickle, Lawnett Stevenson
Yoder: John Lessard
Alliance: Brionna Schafer
Bayard: Lorren Henkel
Chadron: Alexys Fernandez
Gering: McKeigh Blanco
Mitchell: Jonathan Pieper
Scottsbluff: Allis Barraza
Dean’s Honor Roll
Torrington: Jordan Barth, Tyler Juma, Jenna Kaufman, Kyla Odermann, Karissa Rayhill, Myah Regier, Meranda Richards, Rave Rising, Emma Short, Eleanna Verbeek
Ft. Laramie: Karen Schardt
Guernsey: Jasmine Castellaw, Allison Lockman
Lingle: Kaylie Rafferty, Ashley Riley
Wheatland: Joseph Clamp, Seth Dewitt, Colton Jensen, Patrick Kernan, Breanna Miller
Yoder: Timothy Love
Alliance: Shelby Carr, Philip Halstead, Evan Schoeneman
Gering: Cailin Demeranville, Kyle Marsh, Alexia Ramirez
Hemingford: Hayden Blumanthal
Minatare: Jaqueline Sanchez
Mitchell: Alexis Aragon, Justin Chasek, Tristyn McKiney
Morrill: Jackson Margheim
Scottsbluff: Lindsey Steyer