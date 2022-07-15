 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eastern Wyoming College announces the President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls

  • 0

TORRINGTON – Eastern Wyoming College announces the honor rolls for the Spring 2022 semester. There were 126 students receiving recognition for achieving high scholastic grades.

The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students that are full time (12 or more credit hours) and achieve a 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must also be full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5, but less than 4.0.

Panhandle and Eastern Wyoming students named to the rolls are listed below.

President’s Honor Roll

Torrington: Morgan Bates, Gage Correa, Daniel Mackey, Alyssa Matthews, Daniel Murphy, Jaycee Myrtle, Bailey Powell, Payten Sorensen, Brody Stama

LaGrange: Troy Snow

Lingle: Callie Fritzler,

People are also reading…

Lyman: McKinzie Rasmussen

Lusk: Hannah Kerkes

Wheatland: Rylie Heggie, Kami Henthorn, Heidi Kennedy, Curtis Nickle, Lawnett Stevenson

Yoder: John Lessard

Alliance: Brionna Schafer

Bayard: Lorren Henkel

Chadron: Alexys Fernandez

Gering: McKeigh Blanco

Mitchell: Jonathan Pieper

Scottsbluff: Allis Barraza

Dean’s Honor Roll

Torrington: Jordan Barth, Tyler Juma, Jenna Kaufman, Kyla Odermann, Karissa Rayhill, Myah Regier, Meranda Richards, Rave Rising, Emma Short, Eleanna Verbeek

Ft. Laramie: Karen Schardt

Guernsey: Jasmine Castellaw, Allison Lockman

Lingle: Kaylie Rafferty, Ashley Riley

Wheatland: Joseph Clamp, Seth Dewitt, Colton Jensen, Patrick Kernan, Breanna Miller

Yoder: Timothy Love

Alliance: Shelby Carr, Philip Halstead, Evan Schoeneman

Gering: Cailin Demeranville, Kyle Marsh, Alexia Ramirez

Hemingford: Hayden Blumanthal

Minatare: Jaqueline Sanchez

Mitchell: Alexis Aragon, Justin Chasek, Tristyn McKiney

Morrill: Jackson Margheim

Scottsbluff: Lindsey Steyer

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News