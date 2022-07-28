EWC Agriculture Teacher named Postsecondary Teacher of the Year

TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College Agriculture instructor and department head, Monte Stokes, was recently awarded the 2022 Wyoming Association for Career and Technical Education (WACTE) Postsecondary Teacher of the Year award.

“Dr. Stokes has dedicated his tenure at EWC to strengthening not only the EWC Agriculture Program but also Agriculture CTE for our students as well as high school youth across Wyoming and Nebraska,” EWC Agriculture Professor and Livestock Judging Coach Georgia Younglove said. “He is very deserving of the recognition for his work.”

The award recognizes the finest career and technical teachers at the postsecondary level who have demonstrated innovation in the classroom, commitment to their students and dedication to the improvement of Career Technical Education in their institutions and communities, according to a press release from WACTE.

Stokes has been an instructor/teacher for 22 years. During that time, he has served as an agriculture and veterinary instructor at EWC. He has worked diligently to increase opportunities in agriculture education at EWC and has been a key player in getting new facilities like the recent ATEC building designed specifically for agriculture courses. He is a driving force in promoting and encouraging agriculture education and looks for every opportunity to improve both courses and facilities to benefit students.

“On behalf of the EWC community, I would like to congratulate Dr. Stokes for being recognized as the 2022 WACTE Postsecondary Teacher of the Year,” EWC President Jeffry Hawes said. “I would like to thank Dr. Stokes for his commitment to students and the college.”

Stokes will be considered as a finalist for the 2023 ACTE Region V title. The Region V winner will be announced at the 2023 Region V conference.

For more information on the agriculture programs at EWC, visit www.ewc.wy.edu. For more information about the ACTE Excellence Awards, visit www.acteonline.org/awards.